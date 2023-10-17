NYC Hospital Axes ER Doc for Post Praising Hamas’ Music Festival Massacre

An emergency room doctor in New York City was given the boot by her medical group this week after she wrote on social media that the hundreds of Israeli music festival attendees slaughtered by Hamas were “getting a taste of their own medicine.”

Northwell Health confirmed in a post to X on Tuesday that Dana Diab, who worked in emergency medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital and Brookdale University Hospital, had been fired for making comments that “don’t represent Lenox Hill Hospital & Northwell Health & go against our core values.”

“We are deeply sorry for the hurt and offense these comments have caused,” the company wrote. “The team member is no longer employed with Northwell.”

Screenshots show that Diab made the incendiary comments in an Instagram story, writing, “Zionist settlers getting a taste of their own medicine,” as she shared a video of Hamas militants raiding a music festival in Southern Israel that killed 260 people on Oct. 7—including some Americans.

Heartbreaking footage from the surprise attack showed militants paragliding into the festival, slaughtering people in the youthful crowd as they ran for their lives through the Negev Desert. Survivors said they witnessed fellow festival-goers being shot dead and others having their limbs blown off by gunfire and grenades as they ran for a bomb shelter.

Diab has since changed the settings on her Instagram account—which features a graphic reading “I stand with Palestine” as its profile picture—to private. Reached by the New York Post on Tuesday, she told the paper that her post shouldn’t disqualify her from treating any U.S. patients.

“I never have and never will abdicate my duty and my oath as a physician,” she said, reportedly adding that she “never called for harm to anyone.”

Diab did not respond to a text message and phone call from The Daily Beast.

A professional profile online shows Diab graduated from medical school in Qatar in 2016 and moved stateside to study internal medicine at a Cleveland hospital, the Post reported. She completed her emergency medicine residency at Brookdale in 2020. Diab’s bio page on NYC Health + Hospitals’ website had been removed as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Diab’s termination joins the growing list of firings related to public support of Hamas in the wake of its war with Israel—a bloody conflict that’s already claimed the lives of approximately 1,400 Israelis and 2,800 Palestinians.

Playboy severed ties with the influencer Mia Khalifa after she supported Hamas “freedom fighters” on the day of their initial invasion, writing that they should “flip their phones and film horizontal” as they attack. An Air Canada pilot was also canned for a series of deranged posts that included a graphic of an Israeli flagged being dumped in a trash can alongside the words, “Fuck you Israel. Burn in hell.”