New York Dolls Guitarist Sylvain Sylvain Dies at 69 After Battle With Cancer
LEGEND
New York Dolls guitarist Sylvain Sylvain has died at the age of 69 after a long battle with cancer. “As most of you know, Sylvain battled cancer for the past two and 1/2 years. Though he fought it valiantly, yesterday he passed away from this disease,” read a statement on his official Facebook page. Sylvain joined the pioneering punk group in 1972 and gained a reputation as the band’s “lynchpin, keeping the revolving satellites of his bandmates in precision,” as guitarist Lenny Kaye noted in a tribute published Thursday. Sylvain went on to release several solo albums throughout the ’80s and ’90s, before reuniting with the New York Dolls for their last albums. “I can still remember the first time I saw him bop into the rehearsal space/bicycle shop with his carpetbag and guitar straight from the plane after having been deported from Amsterdam, I instantly loved him. I’m gonna miss you old pal. I’ll keep the home fires burning,” singer David Johansen wrote in tribute.