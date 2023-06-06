Ex-Doctor Charged in Plot to Kill Wife for the Second Time
AGAIN?
A former New York podiatrist, who has already served time behind bars for attempting to pay someone to murder his estranged wife, has been charged for another, different plot to kill her just months after his release, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced. In 2015, 49-year-old Ira Bernstein and his then-girlfriend tried to use $100,000 to sway a car salesman into killing his spouse, Susan Bernstein. The salesman ratted the two out to police, and Ira Bernstein pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy among other charges, facing a sentence of five to 15 years in 2017. Upon being paroled from prison, he allegedly tried to solicit his wife’s murder again between July and September of last year and conspired to destroy the evidence with the help of his lawyer sister, Jaclyn Goldberg. Ira Bernstein has been charged with criminal solicitation in the second and fourth degree, tampering with physical evidence, and conspiracy in the fifth degree. Goldberg faces charges of tampering with physical evidence, hindering the prosecution in the third degree, and conspiracy in the fifth degree. The pair have pleaded not guilty, lohud reported.