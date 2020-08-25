New York Fashion Week to Proceed in September Without Spectators
EMPTY SEATS
Models will walk the runways of New York Fashion Week mid-September, but no spectators will be there to watch them in person. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo came to an agreement with the event’s parents organization, IMG Fashion Events Group, that will require the company to implement coronavirus protections, including limiting capacity at both indoor and outdoor venues to 50 percent, barring any fans who aren’t involved in the shows from attending, checking models’ temperatures, enforcing social distancing, and livestreaming shows. Those arriving from out of state will be mandated to quarantine for two weeks prior to Fashion Week. The fashion shows themselves will take place at Spring Place Studios in the Tribeca neighborhood from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17.
Cuomo said at a press conference, “When COVID-19 hit New York, so many of our cherished events were forced to cancel or be postponed. The pandemic is far from over, but we’re proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance.”