Gang Conviction Vacated Because Juror Fell for DA’s Witness

    Brennan Linsley/Reuters

    An alleged gang member convicted in a shooting case is getting a new trial because one of the jurors who found him guilty fell for a prosecution witness and began visiting him in jail. A New York appeals court vacated the attempted murder conviction of Tysheem McGregor, finding juror misconduct deprived him of a fair trial, the New York Law Journal reported. The prosecution witness was a member of a rival gang. The budding romance with the juror came to light when he asked for assistance getting a marriage license. The juror then admitted she had developed feelings for the witness during the trial.

