Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Giants Owner Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

‘FEELING STRONG’
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.29.25 3:43PM EDT 
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: John Mara president of the New York Giants on the field before the start of their game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

John Mara, the president, CEO and co-owner of the New York Giants, is battling cancer. The 70-year-old sports tycoon, whose grandfather founded the NFL team in 1925, announced the news on Monday, sharing that he is under the care of “an outstanding team of doctors” who have been guiding him through a treatment plan. “I’m feeling strong and optimistic, and I’m committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome,” Mara wrote in a statement, without specifying the type of cancer. “I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I’m fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support—personally, professionally, and medically.” He ended his statement by requesting privacy for himself and his family at this time. Mara’s family includes wife Denise, a son, and four daughters. Mara is also uncle to Emmy-nominated House of Cards actress Kate Mara, 42, and two-time Oscar nominee Rooney Mara, 40. While neither actress has yet to comment publicly on their uncle’s diagnosis, the New York Giants posted his statement to their official social media pages with no caption. Mara has been part of the Giants’ franchise since 1991, when he joined as general counsel, but took over the role of president in 2005 following the death of his father, second-generation owner Wellington Mara.

Read it at Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Spectacular Design ‘Miracle’ Bridge Opens With Bungee Jumps
NEW HEIGHTS
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.29.25 12:15PM EDT 
Published 09.29.25 12:12PM EDT 
GUIZHOU, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 27, 2025 - The scenery of the Huajiang Canyon Bridge in Guizhou, China on September 27, 2025.
CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

China broke its own record after unveiling the world’s tallest bridge, a project hailed as an “infrastructure miracle.” The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge stands 2,050 feet above a river and gorge. Chinese state media reported that the structure, in the southern province of Guizhou, is also the world’s longest bridge in a mountainous region at 4,600 feet long. The Huajing Bridge is more than twice as high the highest bridge in the United States, Colorado’s 956-feet high Royal Gorge Bridge. The project took nearly four years to complete. “Leaving now is bittersweet, but this isn’t the end,” technician Tian Hongrui told CCTV News. “It’s the start of a new chapter.” The mega structure will allow for faster transportation, reducing the travel time from opposing sides of the canyon from two hours to two minutes. The bridge also aims to generate tourism and economic growth. Guizhou has undergone an infrastructure campaign to combat poverty, resulting in 32,000 bridge projects. The Huajiang Bridge, featuring a high-speed glass elevator, bungee jumping, and a 1,900-foot-high glass walkway, beats previous record holder, the 1,854-foot-high Duge Bridge, which opened in 2016, also in Guizhou.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Experience Life-Changing Softness With These Award-Winning Blankets—Save 35% Now
SNUGGLE
AD BY Lola Blankets
Updated 09.29.25 10:22AM EDT 
Published 09.29.25 12:00AM EDT 
A dark-haired man and woman posing next to a convertible car. The man is holding a black blanket and the woman is holding a grey blanket. On the car there are brown, tan, peach, and white blankets laid out.
Lola Blankets

Imagine this: a chilly day, a mug of hot chocolate, and your favorite comfort movie: all while snuggling in a dreamy Lola Blanket. Big and puffy, Lola Blankets are unbelievably soft and come in a variety of designs from high-profile collaborations (think Tezza, Rachel Parcell, Harmony Beus, and Chris Loves Julia) and colorways (neutrals, fall, dorm, and camo). In an exclusive offer to Daily Beast readers, Lola Blankets is offering 35% off with the code DAILYBEAST35 at checkout.

The Original Lola Blanket uses the plushest faux-fur fabric for unparalleled softness, with four-way stretch that lets you move freely and comfortably. Plus the fabric meets OEKO-TEX® standards, meaning it’s free of harmful substances. These blankets are built to last, too. They are doubled-hemmed for extra durability, stain-resistant (wine lovers rejoice), and machine washable.

The Original Lola Blanket (Large)
Use code DAILYBEAST35 to save 35%
Buy At Lola Blankets$299

Free Shipping

Research suggests that weighted blankets can improve sleep quality and reduce stress and anxiety. Lola Blankets’ version combines up to ten pounds of therapeutic weighted fabric with luxuriously soft faux fur and breathable bubble stitching for cozy comfort.

Weighted Blanket (Large)
Use code DAILYBEAST35 to save 35%
Buy At Lola Blankets$389

Free Shipping

Good news: Lola Blankets now come in pillow form, too. Available in square and lumbar shapes, these pillows bring the same signature double-sided fabrication, quality, and can’t-stop-snuggling-it softness.

Bondi Pillow
Use code DAILYBEAST35 to save 35%
Buy At Lola Blankets$98

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Singer Flings Fan Off Stage for His Crashing Set
‘DON’T TRY ME’
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 09.29.25 1:30PM EDT 
Published 09.29.25 1:29PM EDT 
Ne-Yo performs.
Ne-Yo performs. Mathew Tsang/Getty Images

R&B superstar Ne-Yo has made it clear he won’t stand for anyone trying to steal the spotlight after throwing a fan off stage during a concert in Kobe, Japan. Wearing a sequenced blazer, cowboy hat and leather pants, the singer was in the middle of performing his 2007 hit “Because of You” when an audience member, dressed in a white T-shirt tried to climb up beside him. The artist reportedly then lowered his microphone and pushed the fan back into the crowd. Ne-Yo later posted a statement on the incident to his Instagram account. “This is what you DON’T do.” “I’m a gentleman but I WILL slap the s--t out of a person disrespecting my stage. And then keep the party going. Don’t try me. All love, til it’s not.” He’s not the only artist to have lost his temper with overly eager fans lately either. Earlier in April, singer-songwriter Ryan Adams stormed off stage during a show in Ireland after fans refused to stop using flash photography. “Stop f--king flashing, I have epilepsy,” he shouted at the crowds, though he later returned to finish his set.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
New ‘Simpsons’ Movie to Hit Theaters in 2027
WOO-HOO!
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.29.25 3:44PM EDT 
Published 09.29.25 3:38PM EDT 
Simpsons Movie Poster
20th Century Fox

The Simpsons Movie sequel is officially in production. The movie, produced by Disney’s 20th Century Studio, is set to be released on July 23, 2027, two decades after the first film. It has taken the place of an untitled Marvel project on the studio’s project schedule. In light of the sequel, there will no longer be a new comic book installment between Avengers: Doomsday on Dec. 18, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars on Dec. 17, 2027. The Simpsons, created by Matt Groening, has broken the record for the longest-running animated series and sitcom on television. The show’s 40th season will air during 2028 and 2029. The show is set in Springfield, a fictional town, and captures the lives of the Simpson family, including dad Homer, mom Marge, and kids Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. The show was turned into The Simpsons Movie in July 2007. The film earned an impressive $536 million at the global box office from the original $75 million budget. Though the plot for the second movie has not been revealed, fans speculate that the story will build upon the first film, where Homer endangered Springfield when he accidentally polluted the town’s lake.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Start the Season Strong: 20% Off Lazarus Naturals
CHILL OUT
AD BY Lazarus Naturals
Published 09.29.25 12:00AM EDT 
A product photo featuring Lazarus Naturals CBD items displayed on a wooden board. In the foreground is a blue resealable bag labeled “Unwind” and a white cylindrical stick labeled “Fragrance Free,” with three yellow gummy cubes placed in front. The background includes a teacup, potted plants, a watch, glasses, and books on a table with warm and pink lighting.
Lazarus Naturals

CBD has emerged as a popular way to find relief from pain and stress, but often comes with a steep price tag. Lazarus Naturals—home to a wide range of CBD products—is offering Daily Beast readers 20% off. All you need to do is use the code DB20 at checkout to bask in the savings.

Having trouble falling and staying asleep? Try this powerful tincture or these tasty gummies. The tincture blends 30mg of CBD and 20mg of CBN to support deep, restorative sleep without any AM grogginess. Prefer something sweet? The gummies pack the same formula but into a delicious lemon tango bite.

CBD + CBN Sleep Tincture
Use the code DB20 to save 20%. Price reflects discount.
Buy At Lazarus Naturals$32

Lemon Mango Gummies
Use the code DB20 to save 20%. Price reflects discount.
Buy At Lazarus Naturals$10

Love being active but hate the post-workout aches? This full-spectrum tincture keeps pain in check and the balm stick provides quick, targeted relief.

Organic CBD Tincture
Use the code DB20 to save 20%. Price reflects discount.
Buy At Lazarus Naturals$32

CBD Balm Stick Relief + Recovery
Use the code DB20 to save 20%. Price reflects discount.
Buy At Lazarus Naturals$10

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Zoey Deutch and Jimmy Tatro Reveal Secret Engagement
TYING THE KNOT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.29.25 9:42AM EDT 
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 21: Jimmy Tatro and Zoey Deutch attend the Theater Camp Premiere Party hosted by Acura at Acura Festival Village during Sundance Film Festival 2023 on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura)
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 21: Jimmy Tatro and Zoey Deutch attend the Theater Camp Premiere Party hosted by Acura at Acura Festival Village during Sundance Film Festival 2023 on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura

Actress Zoey Deutch is set to marry fellow actor Jimmy Tatro after revealing they had been secretly engaged for at least three months. The Set It Up star, 30, announced the news to her fans via a joint Instagram post on Saturday, September 28, featuring a carousel of images, including a close-up of her sparkling engagement ring and romantic Polaroid photos capturing the intimate proposal moment. The snapshots showed Tatro, 33, on one knee and the couple’s joyful celebration after she accepted. “Three months engaged to the love of my life,” Deutch wrote in the caption. The announcement was quickly met with an outpouring of congratulations from their famous friends and colleagues. Well-wishers included Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, who commented, “Congratulations, beautiful angel!!” as well as Olivia Munn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Camila Mendes, and Vanessa Hudgens, among many others. Deutch and Tatro, who is best known for his role in American Vandal, went public with their relationship on Instagram in November 2021. Since then, they have frequently shared glimpses of their life together, including photos from their travels around the world and a tropical vacation in which they were snapped kissing and swimming in the ocean together. Deutch is the daughter of Back to the Future actress Lea Thompson and director Howard Deutch.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Trump’s Son-in-Law and Saudis Take Video Game Giant Private in $55B Deal
GAME PLAY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.29.25 12:22PM EDT 
Jared Kushner looks on during a swearing-in ceremony of Special Envoy Steve Witkoff
Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

Video games titan Electronic Arts is being bought by a consortium involving President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and the Saudi Public Investment Fund. The investment fund is completing the $55 billion buyout alongside Silver Lake and Affinity Partners of which Jared Kushner, the husband of Ivanka Trump, is the CEO. The leveraged privatization of the studio will be the largest in history, with shareholders expected to see $210 per share. According to The Wall Street Journal, the purchase comes at a 25 percent premium over Friday’s closing market price. The powerhouse firm was founded in 1982 and is behind smash hit titles including Madden, EAFC (previously FIFA), Sims, and Battlefield. “As ​someone ​who ​grew up playing their ​games—and now enjoys them with his ​kids—I couldn’t be ​more ​excited about ​what’s ​ahead,” Kushner said. Affinity Partners was founded by Kushner in 2021, the year Trump left office after his first term, following his tenure as an adviser to him since 2017. CNN reports that, pending regulatory confirmation, the deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
CBS Reporter Says ICE Pepper-Sprayed Her Inside Her Truck
FIRE AND ICE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 09.29.25 1:20PM EDT 
Published 09.29.25 6:07AM EDT 
CBS Chicago. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kn3C0g2RGhQ
CBS Chicago.

A CBS Chicago reporter has claimed that an ICE agent fired a pepper ball at her truck outside a detention facility, prompting a criminal investigation by local police. Asal Rezaei reported the incident in Broadview, Illinois, on Sunday morning, saying there were no protests and no crowd activity at the time. In a police report, she said she was driving toward the facility’s 25th Avenue entrance with her window down when a masked agent inside the fence shot a pepper ball that struck her driver’s side panel. The impact released chemical agents into her vehicle. Rezaei said the powder burned her face and caused her to vomit after she exited her truck. “At this moment it’s not really clear why that officer took a shot at me. My car has been here several times, although I did not identify myself verbally as a member of the press,” she said in her coverage of the incident. Broadview Police Chief Thomas Mills confirmed the investigation, calling it “an allegedly unprovoked attack.” Rezaei declined medical attention. A DHS spokesperson denied that the journalist was attacked. “Absolutely not. No member of the media at CBS or any other outlet was ‘attacked.’ For their safety, we remind members of the media and journalists to exercise caution as they cover these violent riots,” they told the Beast.

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Secret Service Vehicle Bursts Into Flames at White House Before Major Talks
BURNING QUESTION
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 09.29.25 1:06PM EDT 
03 October 2024, USA, Washington: View of the White House. Photo: Valerie Plesch/dpa (Photo by )
Valerie Plesch/picture alliance via Getty Images

A Secret Service SUV caught fire outside the White House on Monday, just hours before President Donald Trump was set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The fire appeared to originate from the back seat of the vehicle parked at the corner of 18th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, and a Secret Service spokesperson told People magazine it was caused by an electrical issue. “We are grateful that no personnel were injured and we appreciate the response from DC Fire and EMS, who assisted in extinguishing the fire. There were no impacts to our protective operations,” the spokesperson said. The blaze comes as Trump prepared for high-stakes Oval Office talks with Netanyahu about ending the war in Gaza. Trump has struck an optimistic tone about brokering a ceasefire, though White House officials—speaking anonymously—warned the discussions could “go off the rails.” The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Made-for-Sleep Earbuds Will Give You the Best Rest You’ve Had in Years
REST UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Updated 09.17.25 3:35PM EDT 
Published 09.16.25 3:50PM EDT 
A man wearing Ozlo Sleepbuds asleep in a bed next to a woman reading a book
Ozlo Sleepbuds

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sleep can be hard to come by these days. From city noise and snoring partners to late-night scrolling and spiraling thoughts, there’s a lot that can get in the way of a good night’s rest. In fact, research suggests that one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. (Hello, fellow insomniacs!) Luckily, you don’t have to accept exhaustion as your default—Ozlo Sleepbuds can help improve sleep hygiene sans habit-forming treatments or sleeping in separate rooms (aka ‘sleep divorce’).

Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer every night. Unlike earplugs or other sleep aid gadgets, Ozlo doesn’t just block sound. Instead, these earbuds are specifically designed to support a restful sleeping experience.

Ozlo Sleepbuds
Comes with a free one-year subscription to Calm Sleep Premium.
Buy At Ozlo Sleepbuds

In addition to premium noise-masking capabilities, the buds feature biometric sleep detection that senses when you fall asleep and transitions from whatever audio you were listening to—yes, you can stream from all your favorite apps—into built-in soundscapes engineered for rest. Plus, the side sleeper-friendly Sleepbuds are designed for all-night comfort, so you can drift off without distraction until the gentle in-ear alarm wakes you (not your partner) up in the morning.

From now through the end of Sept., you can elevate your sleeping experience for less with a perk. Save $50 on your pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds and unlock a year of free access to Calm Sleep Premium, a mindfulness-focused app featuring more than 300 hours of sleep content from leading experts. Dreams really do come true.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Meryl Streep Meets Anna Wintour as ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Character
THE DEVIL WEARS DOLCE
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.29.25 2:09PM EDT 
Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour
Raymond Hall/GC Images & Alessandro Levati/Getty Images Europe

A video of Anna Wintour meeting Meryl Streep at Milan Fashion Week has gone viral, causing fans to speculate if Vogue’s previous Editor-in-Chief will make a cameo in the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada sequel. This year, Wintour, 75, stepped down from her role as U.S. Vogue Editor-in-Chief after running a successful 37-year career with the publication. She now runs the magazine’s international operations as Global Editorial Director of Vogue and Chief Content Officer for Condé Nast. Streep, 76, plays the character Miranda Priestly, one said to have been inspired by Wintour. The actress was dressed in a latex camel-colored trench coat with a leopard-print belt, channeling Miranda Priestly’s style. Streep sat front row alongside co-star Stanley Tucci, at the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2026 show. The video, posted on Vogue’s Instagram, shows Streep and Wintour hugging and chatting cheerfully before the show. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is going to focus on Priestley trying to navigate the decline of traditional magazines and her journey to save her career. The movie is set to be released on May 1, 2026.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
ChatGPT Rolls Out Major Changes After Teen’s Suicide
SAFETY NET
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 09.29.25 11:52AM EDT 
Published 09.29.25 11:41AM EDT 
Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI
Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, takes part in a panel discussion on artificial intelligence at the Technical University Berlin, in Berlin, Germany, February 7, 2025. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt Axel Schmidt/Reuters

OpenAI is introducing a raft of new safety measures after being sued by the parents of a 16-year-old who alleged ChatGPT acted as his “suicide coach.” The company said it plans to introduce new features, including curfews and regulating what it remembers from past chats. It will also allow control over whether chats are used for training its models and prevent access to sensitive content. It comes after OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, were sued by the family of Adam Raine for wrongful death earlier this year. In the filing in California Superior Court, his parents, Matt and Maria, claimed, “ChatGPT actively helped Adam explore suicide methods.” The new system will require both the child and the parents to accept an invitation to link their accounts. Parents will also be able to limit image generation and voice responses. The new features won’t give parents access to transcripts, although they may receive alerts if moderators or the program detect certain indicators, Reuters reports. If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now