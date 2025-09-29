Giants Owner Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
‘FEELING STRONG’
John Mara, the president, CEO and co-owner of the New York Giants, is battling cancer. The 70-year-old sports tycoon, whose grandfather founded the NFL team in 1925, announced the news on Monday, sharing that he is under the care of “an outstanding team of doctors” who have been guiding him through a treatment plan. “I’m feeling strong and optimistic, and I’m committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome,” Mara wrote in a statement, without specifying the type of cancer. “I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I’m fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support—personally, professionally, and medically.” He ended his statement by requesting privacy for himself and his family at this time. Mara’s family includes wife Denise, a son, and four daughters. Mara is also uncle to Emmy-nominated House of Cards actress Kate Mara, 42, and two-time Oscar nominee Rooney Mara, 40. While neither actress has yet to comment publicly on their uncle’s diagnosis, the New York Giants posted his statement to their official social media pages with no caption. Mara has been part of the Giants’ franchise since 1991, when he joined as general counsel, but took over the role of president in 2005 following the death of his father, second-generation owner Wellington Mara.