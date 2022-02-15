Little Girl Missing for Two Years Found Alive Under Staircase
SAVING GRACE
A New York girl missing for more than two years was found alive and well Monday—over 150 miles from her home. Paislee Shultis, who was 4 when she vanished from her home in Tompkins County, had been reported missing in July 2019. But after police initially investigated the little girl’s “non-custodial parents” for the kidnapping, they couldn’t determine her location. Police in Ulster County received a tip Monday that Shultis was hidden away at a home in the county—one that had been repeatedly investigated. Authorities obtained a search warrant and found Shultis hidden in a dark, wet makeshift room under floorboards with her non-custodial mother, Kimberly Cooper. Police arrested and charged Cooper, Kirk Shultis Jr., and Kirk Shultis Sr. with varying degrees of custodial interference and child endangerment.