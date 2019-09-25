CHEAT SHEET
SAY IT AIN’T SO
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Sandra Lee Have Broken Up
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his longtime girlfriend, Food Network host Sandra Lee, announced their split on Wednesday after over a decade together, The New York Times reports. “Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship,” the two said in a statement. “We will always be family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls. Our personal lives remain personal and there will be no further comment.” The pair put a house they shared in Westchester County on the market in May, and Cuomo has mainly lived in Albany ever since. At the time, Lee said they were selling the house because they didn't need the space anymore, and both denied that they had separated.