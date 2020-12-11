Cuomo Orders Indoor Dining to Shut in NYC—Again
LONG WINTER
Indoor dining in New York City will be barred once again, starting Monday, as a second wave of COVID-19 worsens in the Empire State. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement during a Friday press briefing noted that restaurants can offer take-out and delivery, and can keep operating outdoor dining areas—but, with temperatures dropping to freezing levels, the announcement is likely to be the death knell for a fresh wave of establishments. The closure was prompted by the fact the city’s hospitalization rate hasn’t stabilized, said Cuomo, who added that other New York regions may soon see similar closures. Indoor dining accounts for about 1.43 percent of recent cases, compared to small indoor gatherings and households which account for about 74 percent of cases, Cuomo said.