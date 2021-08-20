Cuomo’s Lawyers Launch One Last Slimy Attack on the Way Out
BURN ALL THE BRIDGES
Even with three days left in office, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo still wants to light some bridges on fire. His lawyer Rita Glavin held a video briefing on Friday demanding Attorney General Leticia James correct her damning 168-page report to make it more Cuomo-friendly. She said she had evidence that would question the credibility of some accusers, including Charlotte Bennett, who alleged Cuomo made inappropriate remarks while they were alone. Glavin said she would only provide the evidence to James’ office and the state assembly. “I won’t get into what the information is out of respect for Ms. Bennett, but this is information that we will be providing,” Glavin said, according to New York Daily News.
Debra Katz, a lawyer for Bennett, said Glavin’s statements were another attempt by Cuomo at gaslighting. “Today, the Governor is back to showing his true colors,” she wrote. “He unleashed his lawyer and PR apparatus in an effort to smear Charlotte and the other women who courageously came forward. He cares not a whit for the people he has harmed.”
James’ office blasted Glavin’s “baseless attacks” and said survivors of sexual harassment shouldn’t be “further traumatized by these continued attacks, lies, and conspiracy theories.”