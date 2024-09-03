Feds Bust New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Ex-Aide

A former deputy chief of staff to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was arrested on federal charges early Tuesday.

FBI agents detained Linda Sun, 40, and her husband Chris Hu, at their $3.5 million home in Manhasset on the North Shore of Long Island, according to The New York Times. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York confirmed the arrests, but details of the charges have not yet been disclosed as the indictment is still sealed.

Federal agents searched the couple’s five-bedroom home in July. At the time, the FBI confirmed only that its agents “conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity in Manhasset” without further elaborating, according to Newsday.

Sun and Hu are expected to appear in federal court on Tuesday afternoon.

“This individual was hired by the Executive Chamber more than a decade ago,” a spokesperson for Gov. Hochul told The Daily Beast. “We terminated her employment in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct, immediately reported her actions to law enforcement and have assisted law enforcement throughout this process.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, Sun held various roles in state government for nearly 14 years.

She first worked as the chief of staff to Grace Meng, a former assemblywoman who is now a member of congress. Sun then went on to have several jobs in the administrations of Hochul and her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo.

Sun was hired as a deputy chief of staff when Hochul took over from Cuomo in 2021, according to Newsday, before she left the role in September 2022 for a position in the New York Department of Labor. She was terminated from the department the following year.

She later worked as a campaign manager for Austin Cheng, a Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in New York’s third district.