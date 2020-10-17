Guv. Cuomo Shuts Down NYC Wedding Planned for 10,000 Guests
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday gave the green light for movie theaters outside New York City to reopen at 25 percent capacity—but said he’d been forced to shut down an upcoming wedding expected to host 10,000 guests. Cuomo said that a record 160,000 tests were conducted on Friday and that the overall positivity rate was 1.1 percent. Because of this, cinemas can reopen on Oct. 23 at 25 percent capacity or a maximum of 50 people per screen in counties outside NYC that have no hotspots and a have positivity rate under 2 percent. Cuomo also said that the state sent a health order to an Orthodox Jewish synagogue that planned a wedding with 10,000 expected guests. “You can get married, you just can’t have [10,000] people at your wedding,” he said. Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in the city have seen case numbers spike severely in recent weeks.