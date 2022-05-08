New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Tests Positive for COVID-19
GET WELL SOON
Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. “Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted,” the New York governor said in a short statement made on social media, “and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week.” The governor’s office said Hochul had been set to travel to Washington, D.C., to visit her granddaughter over Mother’s Day but that the positive test had scuttled those plans, according to The New York Times. The announcement of the governor’s infection comes as cases and hospitalizations spike across the state, with more than 13,000 positive cases reported on Thursday, compared to the 5,900 reported one month ago. The death rate, however, has remained relatively stable.