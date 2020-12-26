New York Health Officials Probe Reports of ‘Fraudulently Obtained’ COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE CHEATERS?
A New York-based health-care nonprofit has been accused of having “fraudulently obtained” doses of the COVID-19 vaccine before distributing it in defiance of official guidelines about who should be vaccinated first. New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said in a statement on Saturday that state police are beginning a criminal investigation into Parcare Health Network after hearing reports that it “diverted [the vaccine] to members of the public” who may not have been first responders or nursing home residents. Parcare describes itself as a “culturally sensitive” health-care center that has six locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Kiryas Joel, a mostly Hasidic community in Orange County, New York. “Anyone found to have knowingly participated in this scheme will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement from the Department of Health said.