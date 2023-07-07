17-Year-Old Football Player in Coma After Collapsing on Field
‘DEALING WITH THE END’
A high school football player in Long Island, New York is clinging to life after collapsing during a training session earlier this week, according to his family. Robert Bush, 17, went into cardiac arrest during conditioning drills on Monday at Newfield High School, his brother Steve told News 12 Long Island. The teenager reportedly went more than 45 minutes without a pulse, and was placed on a vent in a medically induced coma. On Thursday, Steve told Newsday, “There’s no more brain function. We are dealing with the end right now.” The athlete showed no signs of a heart condition prior to his collapse, his family said. Bush, one of 10 siblings, was adopted into his family when he was a baby. “He was just like all his older siblings,” Steve said. “He wanted to get married. He wanted to have kids like all of us. So, as you can tell, knowing where he was in his life and how far he’s taken it just in the last two years, it’s killing us.” A GoFundMe has since been launched to help his family.