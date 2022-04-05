Escaped Mobster Hitman Nabbed in Florida After Week on the Run
JUST WHEN I THOUGHT I WAS OUT...
A 64-year-old convicted contract killer with ties to the New York mob was recaptured seven days after escaping federal custody, the U.S. Marshals Service has said. Dominic Taddeo was apprehended “without incident” in Miami on Monday, according to the agency, after he slipped out of an Orlando federal halfway house and vanished on March 28. The hitman had been scheduled to be released within a year, nearing the end of a 1992 prison term for racketeering that was handed down after he pleaded guilty to fatally shooting three men and attempting twice to kill mob captain Thomas Marotta. Taddeo nearly pulled off a similar disappearing act after being released on bail from federal firearms charges in 1987. Agents on a national manhunt eventually tracked him down after two years on the run. “He was in the wind for a long time,” retired FBI agent William Dillon told the Democrat and Chronicle on Friday. “He was incredibly adept at staying very, very under the radar.”