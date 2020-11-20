CHEAT SHEET
    New York Investigations Into Trump Now Include Shady Tax Write-Offs: NYT

    Blake Montgomery

    Two legal investigations into Donald Trump’s businesses are now scrutinizing his tax write-offs, The New York Times reports. The two probes—one led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, the other by New York State Attorney General Letitia James—are looking into the Trump Organization’s finances and how Trump may have manipulated them to pay less in taxes. Both officials conducting the investigations have issued subpoenas in recent weeks. Trump reduced his taxable income by $26 million from 2010 to 2018, writing it off as consultants’ fees for a business expense, some of which reportedly went to Ivanka Trump.

