New York Jets Legend Dies at 41 After Health Struggle
Nick Mangold, an iconic former center for the New York Jets, died Saturday at 41 after a long and bitter battle with chronic kidney disease. Drafted in the first round out of Ohio State in 2006, Mangold became the anchor of the Jets’ offensive line, starting 171 games over a decade and making seven Pro Bowls. He helped guide New York through seven playoff campaigns and was immortalized in the Jets’ Ring of Honor in 2022. He’d opened up earlier this year about his health struggles, which were diagnosed just as he joined the league. He said he was undergoing dialysis and looking for a kidney transplant. “Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I’m reaching out to you, our NY Jets and Ohio State communities. I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood,” he said. In the letter reflecting on his journey, posted to social media prior to his death, he thanked his family, friends, and community for their unwavering support, calling himself “lucky” despite the challenges. Jets leadership praised Mangold’s impact both on and off the field, with Chairman Woody Johnson calling him “the heartbeat of our line.” He is survived by his wife, Jenny, and their four children.