New York Jets Legend Dies at 41 After Health Struggle

Strapping a mask to your face is not everyone’s idea of a relaxing bedtime ritual. Fortunately, there’s a better solution for reducing snoring and sleep apnea symptoms. Spring Sleep offers a snoring and sleep apnea reduction tool that only requires 20 minutes of your day—less time than it takes to watch your favorite sitcom.

Introducing the eXciteOSA, a daytime sleep therapy device that uses oral muscle stimulation to reduce snoring and treat the root cause of mild sleep apnea.

eXciteOSA by Spring Sleep Use for just 20 min a day See At Spring Sleep Free Shipping

The device is FDA-cleared for safe, effective use and clinically tested to reduce snoring and apnea symptoms using Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES) therapy. Plus, the free app lets you track your sleep progress to see results as early as six weeks.

According to the brand, the eXciteOSA helped reduce snoring for 90 percent of users, helped reduce mild sleep apnea for 78 percent of users, and 89 percent of bed partners noticed a difference in their partner’s snoring. If you’re looking for a non-pharmaceutical solution for snoring and sleep apnea symptoms, look no further.