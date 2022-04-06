New York Judge Dies by Suicide Days After Cops Raided His Home
‘HEARTBREAKING’
John Michalski, a former New York state judge and acting justice on the Erie County Supreme Court, was found dead by suicide on Tuesday in his home. Just 12 days earlier, his home had been raided by state and federal law enforcement officers on a search warrant. Michalski had reportedly been under investigation for “several years,” according to The Buffalo News. His suicide comes a year after he was struck by a freight train in what was believed to have been another suicide attempt. Michalski was hit by the train the same day that former client and strip club owner Peter Gerace Jr. was charged with drug and sex trafficking and bribing a federal agent. Days later, Michaelski was taken in for questioning about his friendship with Gerace. “It’s heartbreaking,” defense attorney Terrence Connors told the Buffalo News. “He was such a good guy. This just didn’t have to happen.” Connors added that Michalski’s legal troubles had appeared to be “manageable.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741