New York Knicks Fine Derrick Rose for Going AWOL

The New York Knicks fined their star point-guard Derrick Rose after he returned to the team’s practice facility on Tuesday after mysteriously leaving without explanation following Monday evening’s 110-96 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Upon returning to the team, Rose told reporters he went to Chicago to be with his mother, and that he personally apologized to his teammates. The Knicks tweeted a photograph of Rose, in his No. 25 uniform, at practice on Tuesday, as well as a note indicating they’d fined him for an undisclosed amount.