Patrick Ewing Says Madison Square Garden Security ‘Accosted’ Him
HOME TURF?
New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing said he has been “stopped, accosted, asked for passes” this week during the Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden, his longtime home arena. “I feel terrible that I’m getting stopped, accosted, asked for passes,” he said. “Everybody in this building should know who the hell I am… Is this Madison Square Garden? I’ll have to call Mr. Dolan and say, ‘Geez, is my number in the rafters or what?’” Ewing, who now coaches Georgetown, gave the remarks during a press conference following his team’s win over No. 1 seed Villanova. MSG Entertainment, which owns the arena, issued a statement in response: “[James Dolan] and Patrick have a long-standing relationship; they spoke this afternoon and reaffirmed that. We all know, respect and appreciate what he means to The Garden and New York.”