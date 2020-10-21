CHEAT SHEET
NY Lawmaker and Doc Arrested for Trading Pills for Sex
A Long Island, New York lawmaker, Dr. William Spencer, has been arrested for trading drugs for sexual favors, according to NBC New York. The married legislator for Suffolk County’s 18th District believed on Tuesday that he was meeting a woman behind a Goodwill store to trade pills for sex but instead it was a ploy planned by police, the DEA, and the district attorney’s office, who were tipped off after another drug investigation. Spencer—an ear, nose and throat specialist who has served on an opioid task force—has also been an ordained minister since 1986.