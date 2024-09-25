New York Magazine Staff Muzzled Over Nuzzi-RFK Jr. Scandal
CENSORSHIP
Staff at the New York Magazine have been warned by Vox Media bosses not to speak about Olivia Nuzzi’s secret relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Business Insider reports. A letter sent Tuesday from the parent group Vox Media told them not to engage in the discourse surrounding Nuzzi, while the New York magazine’s editor David Haskell is believed to be against public criticism from colleagues. Some employees are also said to be confused over why Nuzzi had not been fired. The magazine’s editors put her on leave last week over reports, which were broken by the Status newsletter writer Oliver Darcy, that a relationship between the two had started after she wrote a profile piece of the then-presidential candidate. A statement from the magazine said: “Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign.” It also said that the secret was a “violation of our readers’ trust.” Other employees are said to have some sympathy for the magazine’s star reporter while still condemning her behavior.