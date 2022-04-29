Man Chucks Three Dogs Out of 14th-Floor Apartment Before Taking Fatal Plunge: Cops
NIGHTMARE IN NEW YORK
A man has died after jumping from the 14th floor of his Manhattan apartment—but not before cruelly throwing three dogs off the building first, according to police sources. Two of the dogs dropped from the Lower East Side complex around 3:30 p.m. Thursday died from the plunge, the New York Post reported. The third sustained multiple broken legs, and it was unclear as of Thursday evening whether the animal would survive. The unidentified man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, was transported to a nearby hospital with “severe trauma” from the leap, sources told the Post. He died shortly afterwards. The New York Police Department did not issue an immediate comment on the case.
