Read it at Queens Daily Eagle
A New York man is in the hospital with COVID-19 after attending an indoor Christmas party thrown by a local Republican Party group, the Queens Daily Eagle reported Wednesday. James Trent attended the Dec. 9 party, which went viral after a Twitter video showed guests participating in a Conga line. Little to no social distancing or masks can be seen in the video. Trent said his symptoms started showing up just days after the party. “I wasn’t on the conga line. I ate by myself,” Trent told the Daily Eagle. “I don’t know how I got this.” Asked if he regretted attending, he said, “It was a wonderful time and a great party, but I’m not happy I got sick.” Another couple at the party has reportedly tested positive.