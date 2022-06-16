NYC Man Killed in Freak Accident After Getting Stuck Between Subway and Platform

Read it at New York Times
A New York City man died early Thursday morning while trying to exit a Q train. According to the Metropolitan Transit Authority, he got stuck between the subway and the platform, causing him to fall into the tracks. As The New York Times reports, it was previously thought that the victim, Marcus Bryant, had gotten his pants stuck in subway doors, but the MTA has since contradicted that narrative. After 37-year-old Bryant fell into the tracks at the Avenue M station in Brooklyn, another train “came over,” according to MTA officials. As of right now, it remains unclear whether the second train struck Bryant.