New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Accused of Using NYPD Security Detail to Shuttle Son to Yale University
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio used officers from the Executive Protection Unit to drive his son Dante back and forth from New Haven, Conn. during his first years at Yale, according to the New York Daily News. The paper also says the mayor used the special security detail to send his son to visit an uncle, despite the younger de Blasio facing no security threats. The paper had previously reported that the mayor used the highly trained security officials to move his daughter Chiara out of her Brooklyn apartment. The trips generally consisted of two detectives, a driver and a second bodyguard in a follow-up car. De Blasio’s spokesperson Freddi Goldstein pushed back on the accusation. “The mayor and his family follow all ethics rules,” Goldstein said. “The mayor’s children are guaranteed NYPD protection, just like the children of prior mayors.” Earlier this year, de Blasio was criticized after it emerged that he covered up car accident in which his driver was going the wrong way down a street in Harlem.