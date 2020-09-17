De Blasio Delays New York School Reopening—Again
KICKING THE CAN
Most New York City public school students will have to wait another week to begin in-person classes as officials again delayed the full reopening on Thursday morning. Rather than having class begin on Sept. 21—an already delayed start date after outcry from educators and parents—students in the nation’s largest school district will be phased back in, with elementary students beginning Sept. 29. Pre-K and advanced special needs students will still return as scheduled on Monday but middle and high school students will need to wait until Oct. 1. New York public school teachers had already expressed concerns about not having the supplies and facilities to carry out the district’s recommended pandemic cleaning. At least 22 NYC teachers tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the school term.