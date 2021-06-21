CHEAT SHEET
Mets Fire Two Executives After Sexual Misconduct Review
The New York Mets have fired two executives and say they are rebuilding their human-resources and legal departments in the latest fallout from sexual harassment allegations against former manager Mickey Callaway. The moves come after new owner Steve Cohen brought in a law firm for a review of the team’s policies and culture. Major League Baseball has banned Callaway through 2022 because of accusations of sexual misconduct from his time with the Mets and two other teams. Two other Mets employees have also been fired because of sexual misconduct claims against them.