New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Exits After Two Seasons

Read it at New York Post
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter announced on Sunday that he will leave the team after this season, which the team is ending with a losing record of 74-86. Showalter joined the not-so-Amazins last year, when they notched a winning record of 101-61. Showalter’s departure comes a month after the team hired David Stearns as its new head of operations. “I was honored to get a chance to manage a second New York team and I'm proud of what the Mets did,” Showalter said at a press conference Sunday. “I wish things could've gone better this season because Mets fans deserve that.”