New York Nanny to Survive After Being Hit by Pickup Truck While, Shoving 1-Year-Old Boy to Safety
HERO
A Brooklyn nanny who pushed a stroller carrying a 1-year-old boy in her care out of the way of an oncoming truck is expected to survive the injuries she suffered when the vehicle instead slammed into her, according to the New York Daily News. Arcellie Muschamp, 52, saved her charge’s life on Monday morning, and was taken to a hospital where she is recovering in the intensive care unit after a successful brain surgery. “Our son Rowan was amazingly unscathed in the incident and based on eyewitness accounts Celi helped save him from almost-certain serious injury or death by pushing his stroller out of harm’s way as the vehicle approached,” Patrick Mullen, Muschamp’s employer, wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to aid her recovery. “The doctors have called it a miracle and Celi is truly our hero.” The boy’s mother, Katie Duhaime, said it was “100 percent” Muschamp’s nature “to put others first,” adding, “I just hope she pulls through.” Muschamp’s daughter and a witness told the Daily News that the driver, who sat paralyzed behind the wheel after the impact, failed to yield and had “clearly” been speeding.