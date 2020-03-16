New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to Close All Restaurants, Casinos, Gyms to Combat Coronavirus
New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have all agreed to close restaurants, casinos, bars, gyms, and movie theaters, as well as limit public gatherings to less than 50 people to combat the coronavirus pandemic. “We have agreed to a common set of rules that will pertain in all of our states, so don’t even think about going to a neighboring state because there’s going to be a different set of conditions,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday during a press call, stating he hopes the actions taken by the three states will encourage other local leaders to do to the same to stop the spread of the virus.
In the call, Cuomo said the new restrictions will begin tonight at 8 p.m. All bars and restaurants must close but they will continue offering take-out. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said that “all non-essential and non-emergency travel in New Jersey is strongly discouraged between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily. This will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.” “We’re going to get through this as one family—assuming we all do our part. The work against this coronavirus isn't just up to some of us, it’s gotta be up to all of us,” Murphy added. The move comes a day after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he will sign an executive order that effectively closes restaurants, bars, and cafes in the city. The order will take effect on Tuesday.