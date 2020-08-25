NY, NJ, San Francisco and Hawaii Team Up to Sue Trump, DeJoy, USPS Over Election Mail
Follow Through
New York, New Jersey and Hawaii may not be swing states in November, but they’re suing over the Trump administration’s novel approach to running a postal service during a pandemic, Bloomberg reports. State attorneys general in New York and New Jersey had previously signaled they intended to go to war over Trump crony and U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s slew of operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service. Those changes have been reported to include everything from the deactivation of mail sorting machines to cutbacks on overtime for workers who might need it with a massive deluge of mail-in ballots and applications for ballots expected in the weeks ahead.
While DeJoy has steadfastly denied any political shenanigans on behalf of the president, who has routinely (and baselessly) suggested mail-in voting is an avenue for electoral fraud, the three states—who were joined by the city of San Francisco in their lawsuit—were not alone. Last week, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and other states filed their own lawsuit in hopes of heading off a mail-in voting catastrophe.