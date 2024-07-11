New York Philharmonic CEO Quits After a Single Rocky Year
SOUR NOTE
Gary Ginstling resigned as president and chief executive officer of the New York Philharmonic on Thursday after a year in office marred by a sexual misconduct scandal in the orchestra pit. No reason was given for Ginstling’s departure, but in a statement released by the Philharmonic, Ginstling said it had become clear to him “that the institution needs a different type of leadership.” His abrupt departure adds to the chaos of an organization already in a leadership void, with incoming music director Gustavo Dudamel not due to start until the 2026-2027 season. (The current director, Jaap van Zweden, exits later this summer.) The orchestra has also been rocked in recent months by years-old allegations of sexual misconduct by two players resuscitated by New York magazine in April. The players, associate principal trumpet Matthew Muckey and principal oboist Liang Wan, were subsequently suspended with pay by Ginstling. Muckey and Wan have since sued the Philharmonic, arguing they were wrongly suspended.