CHEAT SHEET
IN THE LINE OF DUTY
NYPD Officer Killed in the Bronx
A New York City police officer was fatally shot early Sunday in the Bronx, the NYPD confirmed. Officer Brian Mulkeen, 33, was patrolling an area known for gang activity as part of the Bronx Borough Anti-Crime Unit when he and his partner tried to apprehend a 27-year-old suspect who fled on foot. Mulkeen chased and then tackled the suspect. Chief of Department Terence Monahan told reporters at a press conference Sunday morning that Mulkeen could be heard on his body cam yelling, “He’s reaching for it. He’s reaching for it” before the fatal shots were fired. Five officers then fired on the suspect who was pronounced deceased on the scene. Whose gun killed Mulkeen is under investigation, but it appears the suspect may have fired the officer’s gun. “Officer Mulkeen’s gun fired five times,” Monahan said. “At this point, it is not clear who fired Officer Mulkeen’s gun.” A .32-caliber revolver that police have said belonged to the suspect was recovered by police. That weapon had not been used during the shooting. Mulkeen had been with the NYPD for seven years.