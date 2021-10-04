Video Shows Man Defacing NYC’s George Floyd Statue Days After Unveiling
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
The New York City Police Department on Monday released surveillance footage of a man in Union Square hurling paint at a statue of George Floyd, the Black man who was murdered last year by ex-Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin. PIX11 News reports that the unknown vandal can be seen skateboarding up to the statue and then throwing gray paint at it. Authorities describe the skateboarder as a “man with a medium build, last seen wearing a black hat, dark green jacket, a neon green T-shirt, black shorts, black and white sneakers, and a green backpack.” The art installation, created by artist Chris Carnabuci, was unveiled last Thursday in the park. It also displays statues of Breonna Taylor, a woman who was shot and killed by Louisville police, and civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, who died last year.