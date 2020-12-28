Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post Accuses Trump of ‘Insanity’ Months After Endorsing Him
THIS ONE STINGS
It’s only been a few months since the New York Post endorsed President Trump for re-election—but a lot has changed since then. On Monday, the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper tore into the president, describing him as an insane and tragic King Lear figure who’s so angry and obsessed over his election defeat that he’s threatening to destroy his own presidential legacy. In its editorial, the newspaper writes: “We understand, Mr. President, that you’re angry that you lost. But to continue down this road is ruinous. We offer this as a newspaper that endorsed you, that supported you.” It urges Trump to focus his anger on the Georgia Senate run-offs, saying that if he helps secure the Senate it will also secure his legacy, but warns: “If you insist on spending your final days in office threatening to burn it all down, that will be how you are remembered. Not as a revolutionary, but as the anarchist holding the match.”