New York Post Editorial Board: Trump ‘Can’t Win’
LOST CAUSE
The New York Post’s editorial board deemed Donald Trump a lost cause in a scathing op-ed late Friday. “He hasn’t changed in the slightest. There is no shame,” the paper wrote, noting that he’s “back to making violent threats against fellow Americans” after “riling up rioters” ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. While the editorial board noted that they don’t “disagree” with some of Trump’s grievances about “biased” prosecutors, they said the former president’s response has shown he cannot lead the country. “Time and time again, Trump’s responses have been unhinged, vindicative and self-defeating. And don’t buy for a second when he says he’s ‘fighting for you.’ If you actually ‘rose up’ and were arrested, Trump would abandon you, just as he has every ally who wasn’t useful to him anymore,” the op-ed warns. Trump, the paper wrote, is “not trying to make America a better place,” and the country knows that he “can’t stop himself from nursing piddling grudges and throwing out childish insults.” The only solution, they said, is to “pick someone who can actually get elected” in 2024.