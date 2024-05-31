New York Post Front Page Goes Full MAGA on Trump’s Conviction
‘INJUSTICE’
The word “guilty” featured prominently in headlines on the front pages of newspapers around the world on Friday morning as the press shared the historic news that Donald Trump is now officially the first former president to become a convicted felon. The New York Post, however, decided to go in a different direction, summarizing the verdict simply as: “INJUSTICE.” Alongside a picture of a crestfallen Trump, the tabloid’s splash read: “NYC jury makes Donald Trump first felon president after political hit job.” The prominent MAGA rhetoric came in stark contrast to the way other papers delivered the news. The Washington Post had 34 red boxes containing the word “GUILTY” for each of the 34 counts of falsifying business records with which Trump had been charged (a similar strategy taken by Germany’s Der Spiegel, which just had the word “Guilty!” repeated 34 times on the headline of its online coverage). The New Yorker, meanwhile, shared a preview of the cover of its upcoming edition featuring an illustration of a tiny-handed Trump being put in handcuffs.