New York Post Plunges the Knife Into Donald Trump After Midterm Slump
‘TOXIC’
The New York Post, once an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, unleashed a brutal takedown of the former president Thursday in the wake of the GOP’s disastrous midterm results. The front page depicted Trump as the nursery rhyme character Humpty Dumpty, calling him “Trumpty Dumpty.” “Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a great fall,” the page read. “Can all the GOP’s men put the party together again?” In a scathing op-ed, John Podhoretz blasted Trump as “toxic” and gave him both barrels for being instrumental in successive electoral failures. “After three straight national tallies in which either he or his party or both were hammered by the national electorate, it’s time for even his stans to accept the truth: Toxic Trump is the political equivalent of a can of Raid,” the article read. “What Tuesday night’s results suggest is that Trump is perhaps the most profound vote repellant in modern American history. The surest way to lose in these midterms was to be a politician endorsed by Trump. This is not hyperbole.”