The New York Post published a dozen articles on Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Saturday, though only one covered a public appearance she made that day. The posts all described remarks the progressive congresswoman made years prior, with the exception of one that noted her appearance at a town hall honoring 18-year-old murder victim Tessa Majors and another about the dress she wore on a Wednesday appearance on The View. Headlines ranged from “Here’s what AOC and pals think about Flamin’ Hot Cheetos” to “AOC pretended to be ‘journalist’ at Standing Rock protests.” Critics speculated the spree arose from Post reporter Jon Levine, who wrote 11 of the stories, rediscovering Ocasio-Cortez’s old Facebook Live videos and culling would-be controversial quotes from them.