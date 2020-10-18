New York Post Reporter Refused to Put Name on Hunter Biden Article: Report
RED FLAGS
Two New York Post employees told The New York Times that the primary author of its Wednesday Hunter Biden article, whose veracity three news organizations have been unable to independently verify, refused to appear on the byline. The sources also said Gabrielle Fonrouge, one of the article’s two named authors, did little of its reporting and writing and was unaware of her byline until after its publication. The other named author, Post deputy politics editor Emma-Jo Morris, did not have a byline in the newspaper until Wednesday’s article, according to the Times, and previously had publicly available Instagram photos with former Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told the Times he went to the Post with the hard drive because “either nobody else would take it, or if they took it, they would spend all the time they could to try to contradict it before they put it out.”
The Post article suggests Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden used his foreign policy power to help his son Hunter in Ukraine financially while the elder Biden was in office. Two GOP Senate committee investigating the matter concluded last month that Biden’s vice presidency was a potential conflict of interest but found no conclusive evidence of wrongdoing. The Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal were all unable to independently verify the data cited in the Post article.