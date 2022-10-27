New York Post Says It Was Hacked After It Published Racist, Lewd Headlines

After a series of racist, lewd, and violent headlines about Hunter Biden, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and her Republican rival Lee Zeldin, among others, appeared across its platforms, the New York Post said on Thursday that it had been hacked.

“Confirming that The New York Post has been hacked and we’re currently investigating the cause,” the paper said in a statement.

The chaos started just around 9 a.m. Thursday, where headlines popped up along the Post’s website and app describing political figures in vulgar and racist terms.

“Zeldin: Eric Adams is NYC’s fried chicken eating monkey,” read one such headline, while another blared: “Gov. Abbott: I will order border patrol to start slaughtering illegals.” A third headline faked a vulgar quote from Zeldin about sexually assaulting Hochul, his New York gubernatorial race rival.

National figures were also unspared: One headline said America must “assassinate AOC,” while another headline posed as conservative columnist Miranda Devine calling for the killing of Hunter and Joe Biden.

Those articles then found their way onto the Post’s Twitter page through the social management system SocialFlow, which pushes out a series of tweets for news organizations.

The contents within the published articles themselves seemed to either duplicated copy from elsewhere or unchanged articles that had yet to be published—the result being seemingly normal news stories or columns with the crude headlines. The stories have been removed from the Post’s website as of late Thursday morning.