New York Post Slams Harris as It Endorses Trump for President

Did you sleep well last night? Are you getting enough essential greens in your diet everyday? Are your hormone levels balanced? The answer to one (or many) of these questions is likely “I don’t know.” Beam supplements help you know. As a leader in the functional wellness space, Beam has created effective and innovative supplements with a dessert-like taste that assist with everything from sleep to hormone health to nutrition and immunity . Beam has an exclusive offer for Daily Beast readers: use the links below to unlock early access to Beam’s sale with discounts up to 50% off site wide.

If you’re looking for a more fulfilling night of rest, Dream is for you. According to a clinical study commissioned by Beam, 93% of participants had improved sleep and woke up feeling more energized and refreshed.

Beam Up to 50% Off Buy At Beam

Glow is a hormone-balancing blend crafted specifically for women and it’s one of Beam’s best-selling supplements. Ingredients like selenium and ashwagandha support higher energy levels and healthy hair growth.

Glow Up to 50% Off Buy At Beam

This daily dose of 14 super-powered greens like kale, spirulina, and barley supports everyday wellness and overall health without that nasty taste typically associated with green blends. Instead, you’ll enjoy sweet and tart notes of strawberry kiwi.

Greens Up to 50% Off Buy At Beam

Order a la carte or become a monthly subscriber to enjoy a 20% discount on all orders, free shipping, and a free frother. Pause or cancel the subscription at any time.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.