NY Post Tells Employees to Mask Up After Trashing Mandates

The New York Post has repeatedly slammed and mocked mask mandates in print—but now the tabloid is telling its own employees they must mask up when walking around the office. That’s according to CNN, which reports that publisher Sean Giancola sent a memo to staffers this month that declared: “Masks are required while walking the floor/not at your desk.” The Post’s editorial page has branded various mask mandates as “insanity,” “pernicious,” “performative,” and “madness,” even though medical experts say masks stem transmission of COVID. CNN notes that Fox News—which, like the Post, is owned by Rupert Murdoch—asked workers to record their vaccination status even as its on-air personalities trashed the idea of vaccine passports.