Prosecutors Request Maximum Prison Sentence for Ex-Rep. Chris Collins
Federal prosecutors asked a New York judge on Monday to sentence former New York Rep. Chris Collins, one of President Trump’s earliest supporters, to nearly five years in prison for his involvement in an insider trading scheme and lying to the F.B.I. In a letter to United States District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, Geoffrey S. Berman wrote that the sentencing guidelines recommend 46 to 57 months and that prosecutors are asking for a sentence “at the top end” of that range in order to “promote respect for the law, provide just punishment for the offense, and to achieve general deterrence.” The former Republican congressman’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.
He pleaded not guilty in October 2019 to one count of conspiring to commit securities fraud for sharing private information with his 26-year-old son, Cameron Collins, about the drug company Innate Immunotherapeutics to avoid financial losses. Collins and his son have both pleaded guilty. The former congressman resigned in late September of last year in advance of his expected guilty plea.