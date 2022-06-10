NYPD Charges Hockey Fan for Brutal Sucker Punch Following Rangers’ Loss
SORE LOSER
A Staten Island man faces two charges of assault after he allegedly knocked a Tampa Bay Lightning fan out cold Thursday night—then attempted the same to a witness who tried to intervene. A video of the brutal sucker punch, which quickly amassed more than 4 million views on Twitter, showed a Rangers fan attack an opposing fan as they exited Madison Square Garden following the Rangers’ Game 5 loss. Some fans stopped to treat the unnamed, unconscious man while others gave chase to the suspect. That landed one Good Samaritan with a haymaker to the face of his own from the deranged fan, reports say, but it slowed the attacker down enough for police to make an arrest. The NYPD said they detained and charged 29-year-old James Anastasio. The first victim was reportedly in stable condition after being hospitalized, while the second victim refused medical treatment. Madison Square Garden announced Friday afternoon that Anastasio was banned from the arena for life for his “abhorrent assault.”