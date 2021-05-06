NHL Fined Player $5K for Head Punch. Then Fined Rangers $250K for Complaining About It.
MAKE IT MAKE SENSE
The National Hockey League is apparently far more offended by teams criticizing officials than it is by players punching each other in the head. On Monday, Washington Capitals player Tom Wilson was fined just $5,000 for punching one New York Rangers player in the back of the head and injuring another in a disastrous game. The Rangers were predictably disgusted, issuing a statement saying that the league had “failed to take appropriate action” for “this horrifying act of violence.” “We view this is a dereliction of duty by NHL head of player safety, George Parros, and believe he is unfit to continue in his current role," the statement said. In response, the NHL said Thursday it would fine the Rangers $250,000—50 times more than Wilson’s fine—for attacking an official. “Public comments of the nature issued by the Rangers that were personal in nature and demeaning of a League Executive will not be tolerated,” the NHL statement said. “It is terribly unfair to question George Parros’ professionalism and dedication to his role.”