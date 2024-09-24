GOP Rep’s Affair Exposed After He Put Her on the Payroll: Report
AFFAIRS OF THE HEART
A Republican congressman representing a swath of New York’s Long Island has come under fire following a report that he put both his mistress and fiancée’s daughter on his payroll—in potential violation of House ethics rules. Four people familiar with the relationship told The New York Times that Rep. Anthony D’Esposito had an affair with a woman named Devin Faas, then gave her a part-time job in his district office in April, for which she collected $2,000 a month. His longtime fiancée’s daughter began working for him even earlier, according to payroll records obtained by the Times, with D’Esposito bringing her on as a special assistant shortly after he took the oath of office last year. The fiancée’s daughter eventually made $3,800 a month in the role. D’Esposito has not formally been accused of wrongdoing. A spokesperson did not deny that the congressman had an affair with Faas, and declined to comment on his employment of either woman. Walking out of the U.S. Capitol on Monday night with his phone pressed to his ear, D’Esposito ignored reporters asking for comment on the story, according to video taken by a CNN reporter. When asked by one if he believed the Times’ report constituted a political attack, he glanced up and replied, “I do,” without further elaboration.