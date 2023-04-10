Santos Says He Has DNA Tests Proving Jewish Heritage: Report
… MKAY
Serial fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY) told a magazine that he has cold, hard proof to back up his claims of Jewish heritage—but he can’t share it just yet. According to a report in Jewish news outlet The Forward, two Hasidic reporters for the Yiddish-language Moment Magazine dropped in on Santos’ office without advance warning last month, and were granted a sit-down with the congressman. They did not identify themselves as journalists, according to The Forward. The Moment story reportedly claims that Santos shared the exact percentage of his Jewish ancestry revealed in the supposed DNA tests, but asked them not to share it. The magazine did not publish any evidence of the tests, and one of the writers said that they were not shown the results. Santos, who has previously said that he distinguishes between being “Jewish” and “Jew-ish,” told British presenter Piers Morgan earlier this year that he had taken four DNA tests and was waiting for the results.